‘Teething Issues’ Push Back Implementation Of New Bus Fares – St. Lucia Times News

The original July 1, 2022, date for implementing new bus fares has been pushed back, the President of the National Council on Public Transportation (NCOPT), Godfrey Ferdinand, has announced.

Ferdinand explained that the development was due to ‘some teething issues’.

“The general council has taken the position agreed by the majority of the Presidents both non-affiliates and affiliates to say that the bus fare will be implemented on Monday July 4. That will give the operators enough time to laminate and post the bus fare list on their buses as well as to have the members of the public aware of the prices on the routes “ he explained.

On Thursday, Ferdinand stated that the bus operators would do all the printing and posting of the fares the following day.

“That would be late afternoon into Saturday buses will have the new fares,” the NCOPT official said.

“We cannot charge unless the fares are displayed. We do not want any issues with the law. We do not want police officers to charge us for not having the fares displayed, so we will have to wait until all the buses have it on them over the weekend and then we will start the implementation on Monday,” Ferdinand said.

The NCOPT President had previously indicated that fare increases would be twenty-five cents, fifty cents, and one dollar depending on the route.

