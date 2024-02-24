Teenager Stabbed To Death, Man Shot Dead In Latest Violence – St. Lucia Times

A 15-year-old male succumbed to stab wounds during a physical altercation at Ciceron, Castries, on Saturday.
Police have identified the deceased as Jesse Clement.
The Ciceron resident succumbed at about 9.00 pm at a medical facility, and a juvenile suspect is assisting police with their probe into the fatal stabbing.
Police are also investigating a fatal shooting at Barre Denis.
According to reports, the shooting followed an altercation at about 2:30 am Sunday.
A licensed firearm holder who was involved is said to be cooperating with the police in their investigation.
Saint Lucia has recorded 19 homicides so far in 2024.
