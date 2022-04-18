Teenager Reported Stable After Suicide Attempt At Choiseul Police Station – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –
On Monday, a teenage female in custody at the Choiseul police station was transported to hospital in stable condition via ambulance after a suicide attempt, it has been reported.
The Vieux Fort fire station said it received a call for assistance about 10:10 am, and Crash Fire Hall responded.
Police told St Lucia Times that the Babonneau teenager was in custody for assault with a dangerous weapon after law enforcement officers from Laborie station arrested her Sunday.
Officers said they found the 18-year-old hanging in her cell during their routine prisoner check and called the Saint Lucia Fire Service.
There are no further details at this time.
