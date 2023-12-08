Teenager, Juvenile Among Individuals Arrested For Assault Rifle And Ammunition Possession – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

On Tuesday, November 28, 2023, the Drug Unit of the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) executed a Warrant to Search for Property at Marie Therese Street, Gros- Islet.

During the execution of the search warrant, one (1) assault rifle, twenty (20) rounds of 5.56 calibre ammunition, and a quantity of cannabis were discovered and seized.

Following the operation, forty-nine (49) year-old Marvin Joseph of Marie Therese Street Gros-Islet, forty (40) year-old Alisa Dupal of Gros-Islet, nineteen (19) year-old Obediah Phillip and one female juvenile, also of the same address, were arrested for the offences of Possession of Firearm and Possession of Ammunition.

Marvin Joseph, Alisa Dupal, Obediah Phillip, and the female Juvenile were subsequently charged for Possession of Firearm and Possession of Ammunition. Marvin Joseph received a separate charge for Possession of Controlled Drug.

They were escorted before the Magistrate’s Court, where bail was granted with the following terms and conditions:

Marvin Joseph received bail in the sum of thirty-five thousand dollars (XCD35000.00) cash, land documents or suitable surety.

Obediah Phillip received bail in the sum of seven thousand five hundred dollars (XCD7500.00) cash, land documents or suitable surety.

Alisa Dupal received bail in the sum of seven thousand five hundred dollars (XCD7500.00) cash, land documents or suitable surety.

The female juvenile received bail in the sum of seven thousand five hundred dollars (XCD7500.00) cash, land documents or suitable surety.

The Royal Saint Lucia Police Force continues to work assiduously to disrupt the operations of all criminal elements.

The fight against crime demands cooperation between the public, and the police.

Therefore, we implore everyone to assist by providing valuable information, by utilising the Crime Hotline (555), or the RSLPF Crime Hotline Application.

SOURCE: Royal Saint Lucia Police Force

