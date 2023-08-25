Teenager Among Two People Charged With Illegal Gun, Ammunition And Drugs Possession – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

On Wednesday August 23, 2023 during a joint Police operation in the Northern Division, at the Dierre-Fort and Ti Rocher intersection in Castries, Officers had reasonable grounds to stop a white Toyota SUV, which was occupied by two male individuals.

The behaviour of the two occupants aroused the suspicion of the Police Officers, which prompted a search of the motor vehicle.

During the conduct of the search, the Officers discovered and confiscated one (1) 9mm Taurus pistol with a magazine containing eleven (11) rounds of Ammunition.

Neither of the occupants produced a valid Firearm User Licence, which would have given either of them the legal authority to carry a Pistol and Ammunition.

– Advertisement –

In addition to the discovery of the Firearm and Ammunition, the Officers also confiscated a quantity of green plant-like material, which is suspected to be Cannabis.

The occupants of the vehicle were arrested for the offences of Possession of Firearm without a Valid Licence, Possession of Ammunition and Possession of Controlled Drugs.

The occupants have been identified as twenty-three (23) year old Terrance Chandler and eighteen (18) year old Terry Valcin, both residents of Ti-Rocher, Castries.

The pair have been charged for offences of Possession of Firearm without a Valid Licence, Possession of Ammunition and Possession of Controlled Drugs.

They are scheduled to be taken before a Magistrate’s Court for purpose of bail.

SOURCE: Royal Saint Lucia Police Force. Headline photo: Internet stock image.

– Advertisement –