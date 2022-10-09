Teenager Among Two Hospitalised After Dennery Shooting – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Emergency personnel transported a teenage female and a man whom police disclosed is related to her to the OKEU Hospital after a shooting incident in Dennery.

According to reports, the nineteen-year-old woman and the man sustained gunshot injuries at about 1:18 am on Sunday near a bar.

The Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) said its Dennery station received a call for help at 1:24 am regarding the shooting and dispatched ambulances from that station and the one in Micoud.

The responders assessed the two injured individuals who had ‘multiple puncture wounds’ and transported them to the hospital.

