Teenager Among Individuals Charged After Police Find Illegal Guns, Ammunition In Castries – St. Lucia Times News

On Tuesday, May 03, 2022, about 12:00 p.m. officers attached to the Gros Islet Criminal Investigations Department, General Duties and the Special Services Unit, executed a search warrant at a residence in Independence City, Castries.
During the search of the premises the following were recovered:
– One (1) 9mm Beretta Pistol
– Ten (10) 9mm rounds of ammunition
– One (1) AR15 Riffle
– Eighteen (18) rounds of 5.56 ammunition.
The recovery resulted in the arrest of the following individuals:
1. 19 year old Akim Smith of Waterworks Road, Castries.
2. 23 year old Dante George of Entrepot, Castries.
3. 21 year old Nathan Eugene of Monier, Gros Islet.
4. 34 year old Verlan Charles aka Bashment Jacmel, Anse La Raye
They were all charged for Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition and escorted to the First District Court for bail.
The Bail conditions for all defendants are as follows:
1. 9mm Beretta Pistol:
$10,000 cash, suitable surety or land documents.
2. Ten 9mm rounds of ammunition: $5000 cash, suitable surety or land documents.
3. AR15 Riffle: $15,000 cash, suitable surety or land documents.
4. Eighteen rounds of 5.56 ammunition: $5000 Cash, suitable surety or land documents.
Additionally, there are travel restrictions and reporting conditions which each defendant is subject to adhere to. The matter was adjourned to June 2, 2022 for case management.
Source: Royal Saint Lucia Police Force. Headline photo: Internet stock image
