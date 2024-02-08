Teenage Suspect In Custody After Fatal Stabbing In Dennery – St. Lucia Times

A sixteen-year-old suspect is in police custody following Wednesday’s fatal stabbing in Dennery.

Dennery police station officers launched an investigation after learning of the incident at about 8:45 pm.

According to reports, the fatal stabbing occurred at Over the Bridge, Dennery.

A male, who had been attacked with a knife and suffered numerous injuries, was conveyed to the Dennery Hospital for treatment.

The victim, identified as twenty-four-year-old Donal Joseph of Over the Bridge, Dennery, succumbed to his injuries.

The sixteen-year-old suspect in police custody is from the same address.

It is alleged that an issue involving two male siblings led to the fatal stabbing.

Saint Lucia has so far recorded twelve homicides in 2024.