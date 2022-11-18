Teenage Suspect In Castries Student Robberies Held With Fake Gun – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

On Thursday, officers from the Marchand Police Station arrested a teenager with a fake gun, which investigators suspected he used in committing several student robberies.

A police release identified the accused as 18-year-old Tyler Cools of Trois Piton, Castries.

Officers arrested him at about 3:00 pm during one of their targetted patrols in school zones in response to increased reports of students in the Marchand area becoming robbery victims.

According to the police, Cools appeared before the First District Court for bail and was remanded in custody until Thursday, December 29, 2022.

The police release said officers are meeting the impacted teachers, students, and parents for further investigations.

“The Marchand Police Station will continue its endeavours to create a safe environment for the students within the area,” the release stated.

It added that the officers would spare no effort to ensure that those responsible for committing offences are brought before the court expeditiously.

