Teenage Assault Victim Rushed To Hospital

Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) emergency personnel rushed a seventeen-year-old physical assault victim to the OKEU Hospital on Thursday.

At about 3:05 pm, the SLFS Headquarters crew responded after receiving the report of the physical assault on the student at Entrepot, Castries.

SLFS spokeswoman Stacy Joseph said the responders found the teenage male with several body injuries.

Joseph told St. Lucia Times they included several lacerations to his arms and a wound to his head.

She stated that the emergency responders treated the victim’s wounds before transporting him to the hospital in stable condition.

In recent times, Saint Lucia has witnessed a spike in violence involving young people.

The violence has often been blamed on youth gang rivalry, reportedly influenced by the Trinidad and Tobago Sixx and Seven gang culture.

Earlier this month, OKEU Hospital officials complained that injuries from road incidents, acts of violence, and attending to people with Chronic Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) have contributed to a bed management crisis at the Accident and Emergency (A&E) Department.

Reporters heard at a news conference that the patient care situation had burdened the OKEU Hospital’s resources.

As a result, people were urged to seek non-urgent care at their nearest community Wellness Centre.