Team Saint Lucia Ready For OECS Netball

Netball Saint Lucia has announced the 12-member squad that will represent Saint Lucia at the highly-anticipated 2024 Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) International Netball Series.

The tournament is scheduled to be played in Saint Lucia, September 20-30 at the Beausejour Indoor Facility.

Seven overseas teams and host Saint Lucia are expected to compete.

OECS members Antigua & Barbuda, the Commonwealth of Dominica, defending champions Grenada, Montserrat, Saint Kitts & Nevis, Saint Lucia, and Saint Vincent & the Grenadines will vie for the Gloria Ballantyne Trophy. The Cayman Islands will participate as an invited team.

Saint Lucia’s team is led by captain Safiyah Paul and vice-captain Melika Destang, with Siana Emmanuel, Lizzy Dorvius, Melissa Alfred, debutant Hailie Alexander, Saphia Williams, Semaj Marguerite, Dasha Eugene, Shem Maxwell, Sanya Antoine, and Jermia Martial.

The technical staff includes head coach, Connie Francis, and assistant coach, Donnalyn Joseph.

According to Francis, the team has been in intense training for the last three months and the players are physically and mentally ready for the tournament.

Six of the players are coming from the Under-21 programme, which took third at the inaugural Caribbean Games in Guadeloupe in 2022.

Currently ranked 38th globally by World Netball, Saint Lucia’s senior team is aiming to improve on last year’s sixth-place finish.

Saint Lucia will open its campaign against unranked Montserrat on Sunday, September 22 from 3:30 pm.