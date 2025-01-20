Team 758 to Tackle U17 World Cup Qualifiers in Guatemala

Saint Lucia will participate in the CONCACAF Qualifiers for the FIFA Under-17 World Cup. The preliminary games are scheduled to take place from February 7 to 16 in Guatemala, where Team 758 will compete in Group H against Jamaica, El Salvador, and the Cayman Islands, with hopes of advancing to the next round.

The squad was announced on Friday. Before the team’s departure, players and administrators gathered at the Saint Lucia Football Association (SLFA) headquarters in La Clery to share their thoughts and aspirations for the tournament.

The head coach of the Young Piton Boyz, Marco Masucci, said the upcoming matches serve not only as a chance to qualify but also as an opportunity for player and cultural development.

“Our objective in the tournament is always the same regardless of the opponents—it is to try and qualify for the World Cup,” he said. “It’s building a culture, professionalising the programme, and trying to help these boys—not only in the development for this tournament but also how they progress in their careers and their lives at the end of this project.”

With recent changes in global football, the FIFA U-17 World Cup will be held annually instead of biennially, starting this year. The tournament will also expand from 24 to 48 teams, with the next five editions set to take place in Qatar. As a result, a long-term development strategy has been initiated, according to SLFA President Lyndon Cooper.

“As we continue to make the necessary investment in achieving both our short-term and our long-term plan, we want to indicate that all of you have a responsibility, and that is to ensure that you contribute to the overall plan,” Cooper told the players. “Rest assured that you have the unconditional [support] of the SLFA and its leadership. And we expect you to make the effort to move forward so that you continue to play at the highest level.”

All indications suggest that a competitive fire has been ignited in the young men, as they remain focused not only on the qualifiers and the World Cup but also on transitioning into higher age groups.

Under the new tournament format, the 48 participating teams will be divided into four mini-tournaments, each featuring 12 teams split into three groups of four. Within each mini-tournament, the three group winners and the best second-placed team will advance to the knockout stage, culminating in a final to determine the overall champion.

Saint Lucia National U-17 Football Team

Players

A’dee Germe

Tyrell Vidal

Dante Saul

Malick Louis

Alex Devaux

Rhyime Montoute

Justin Augustin

Keenan Joseph

Eli Prospere

Jacob Austini

Thierry Morille

Dervaj Edward

Adriano Auguste

Ethan Oculi

Abdul Kareem Aman

Kai Russell

Tashawn Walter

Neondre Charles

Justice Germaine

Traylan Henry

Shevon Byron

Technical Team