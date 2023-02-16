Teacher charged with sexually touching teen granted bail

Black Immigrant Daily News

File photo –

A 35-year-old teacher was granted $200,000 bail after he was charged with sexually touching a 15-year-old student.

In a media release on Thursday, police said the man appeared before San Fernando magistrate Debbie Ann Bassaw on Monday. He is expected to re-appear in court on March 1.

Police reports said on October 26, 2021 the teenage victim was allegedly sexually touched by the teacher while at school. The incident was later reported to the Southern Division Child Protection Unit.

The teacher was charged on February 11 by PC Amora.

NewsAmericasNow.com