TC Brown Reflects On His Musical Tribute To Julien Alfred

In the aftermath of Saint Lucia’s Julien Alfred’s success at the Paris Olympics, several Saint Lucian creatives have paid homage to the track star with paintings, spoken word, and songs.

Among the many contributors is Calypsonian TC Brown, a former Calypso Monarch, songwriter, producer and radio announcer.

Brown, who is no stranger to writing and performing songs for special occasions, including Jounen Kweyol and Christmas, says a song for Alfred feels a lot more special.

Ahead of Julien Alfred’s September 24 homecoming, TC Brown released “Merci Juju.”

The zouk-flavored Kweyol song revels in Alfred’s success while encouraging the youth to aspire to greatness.

TC Brown spoke with St. Lucia Times about the story behind the song.

“The interesting thing is that I remember going to the watch party for Julien Alfred’s 100m race at the Derek Walcott Square and it was just really high octane, you know, the vibe and the anticipation of the spectators and the people around me. It was unbelievable, and I felt being there was one of the best things I ever did,” he related.

He recalled watching the race and feeling the sense of excitement with everyone, including him, jumping up and celebrating after Alfred had captured gold.

Brown said that while there, he received a call from a friend who asked if he had watched the race and suggested that he write a song.

“I hear that all the time, so in the moment I never really took it seriously. But afterward while in studio I caught a little vibe and decided to put something together in my head. Next came the line Merci Juju, Merci Juju over and over in my head and before I knew it that was the direction of the song,” Brown revealed.

He explained that he wrote the entire song and put it together in the studio to a point where he was satisfied.

“I then linked up my good buddy James Philgence, a top Saint Lucian engineer living in Canada, who brought it all together. He understoodexactly what I was trying to do. He mixed and mastered. He corrected the little things that needed correcting and he brought it to where it is today,” Brown explained.

The singer told St. Lucia Times he wanted a song with a tempo, vibe and energy that matched his feelings on the Derek Walcott Square.

“And of course, thank you Julien Alfred, that’s what everyone was saying but Kweyol has a much sweeter way of expressing the message,” he stated.

“It is amazing that sense of patriotism I felt on the Square that day and I honestly felt like it was I who had won the race. So this is much more than Julien Alfred winning the race. I think her entire story is one that is really inspiring, I think that it is amazing for Saint Lucia, it is amazing for the youth to see and to be part of this and to see how far they could go in whatever positive direction they choose. And for me, I am just happy to be a part of this.”