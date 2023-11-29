Taxpayers Urged To Collect Unclaimed Cheques At IRD – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

Saint Lucia’s Inland Revenue Department has called on taxpayers to collect several unclaimed cheques.

The Department said to facilitate the disbursements, taxpayers should visit the refunds page on its website.

The page lists hundreds of beneficiaries.

“We will issue your notice of assessment with your refund cheque, if you are entitled, within reasonable time. If your return is a previous year return, incomplete, incorrect, or needs reviewing, it may take us longer,” the refund page post stated.

“If you provided a valid Saint Lucian bank account details in your return, your refund will be deposited onto it. If valid account details are not provided, your refund cheque can only be collected at our head office, or it can be mailed to you via the post,” the IRD explained.

The IRD has disclosed its inability to contact some beneficiaries who might have changed addresses or telephone numbers without informing the Department.

Last week, Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre announced millions of dollars in tax refunds for Christmas.

“This Christmas, we are going to inject in the economy in terms of tax refunds for the people of Saint Lucia between ten and twenty million dollars,” the Finance Minister told reporters.

“Tax refunds. We promised it, and we are going to be paying it between now and December,” the Prime Minister told reporters.

“We most likely will pay over ten million dollars in tax refunds, and the rest will be paid in January. So the country is moving,” Pierre said.

