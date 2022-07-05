Tapion Tragedy – Eyewitness Recalls Seeing Vehicle Plunge Into The Sea – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

An eyewitness to a tragic incident on Tuesday when Cheryl Dalson’s body was found in a vehicle that plunged into the sea, recalls that he saw her car veer off the road and into the water at Tapion, Castries.

Rock Hall, Castries resident Marvin Mathurin told reporters that the deceased, who lived in his neighbourhood, was driving ahead of him.

“She was driving in front of me about a quarter after seven and then I saw that blue car that she is driving just swing in front of me like towards the View Point and I just saw the car take a right turn and plunge into the sea,” Mathurin recalled.

“I see some fishermen came in there at the same time. then they came over by the car but the car was already on it back in the water on the rocks. So they further called over to the Coast Guard and the Coast Guard came over and then they called the backup other police officers and they came right to the car,” he told reporters.

– Advertisement –

“When they tried to open the vehicle all the doors and everything was locked up in this vehicle here that’s in the sea presently. They had to smash up the window and the fishermen, the Coast Guard and the rest of the police officers try to take her out of the car and they put her over to the Coast Guard and they brought her over to the Marine Unit,” Mathurin stated.

Mathurin said the deceased was the only person in the vehicle.

Marine Police Commander Kentry Frederick told St Lucia Times that the unit received a call that a vehicle had run into the sea near the forensic laboratory.

“We immediately dispatched a vessel to investigate. Upon arrival, we found a submerged blue car, but the occupant was trapped inside,” Frederick recalled.

He said Marine Police responders retrieved a female who had succumbed.

Headline photo: Cheryl Dalson

– Advertisement –