Tami Chin & Wayne Marshall Expecting Their First Baby Girl: “We are so excited”

The MTM Family is finally getting a baby girl.

Jamaica’s favorite celebrity couple, Tami Chin and Wayne Marshall, have dreamed of becoming parents to a little girl for years. The couple has been blessed with three boys throughout their union and another son from Wayne’s previous relationship. Subscribers to the couple’s Meet The Mitchells Youtube channel can attest to the myriad of times both Wayne and Tami shared their thoughts on having a little girl in the mix.

Tami Chin and Wayne Marshall conveyed the awesome news about the extension of their family on January 21 with footage of the reaction from those close to them. The dancehall couple announced that they were expecting another baby last month.

“We are so excited to announce that we are welcoming another little being into our world! We feel so blessed to have this amazing experience one last time,” Tami wrote in the description of the Youtube upload. Fast forward two weeks later, and the couple has issued another surprise by revealing the gender of their little one.

Pink balloons and smiles from Jax 8, Atlas 5, and Oz 2yrs made the big reveal even more special.

“And just like that, our world got turned upside down in the best way possible. We can’t wait to meet you littlest love. Our daughter,” Tami Chin wrote in the caption.

Wayne Marshall shared the same photos with an equally sweet caption. “Finally broke the spell and a baby girl is entering the Mitchell family chat @tamichinmitchell.”

It turns out that Wayne knows the exact moment his little girl was conceived, a moment he calculated down to the exact position.

“I’m nervous right now,” Wayne gushed with a smile on his face. “I knew it was a girl. I knew from me set you tha way de,” the “Overcome” singer jeered.

“Shut Up! Set who which way?” Tami questioned with a big grin.

Below a repost of their hilarious video, Marshall confessed that his famous ‘blended peanut punch’ may have actually done the trick. “Low key thought. The peanut punch did the damage.” he wrote.

Perhaps it was a combination of both for Wayne Marshall. Fans of the entertainers who have been desperate for a little girl have been questioning Wayne about the ingredients for his punch as well as details on the exact position.

Other prominent members on the Meet The Mitchells show are Wayne’s eldest son Gio, 16yrs, Wayne’s little brother Alex, 18yrs, and the family’s beloved Nanny MoMo.

Check out the latest vlog below as they capture their family’s reaction to having a girl.