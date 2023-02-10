Talking Health in 5: How to keep your heart healthy Loop Barbados

Cardiovascular disease (CVD) is known to be the leading cause of death worldwide.

This remains true in Jamaica and other Caribbean countries.

Additionally, there is a high prevalence of CVD risk factors in Jamaica.

According to information from the Heart Foundation of Jamaica, in 2001 the Jamaica Health and Lifestyle Survey found that 45.7 per cent of persons 15 years and over were overweight or obese, 20.9 per cent had high blood pressure and 7.2 per cent were diabetic. In 2017 these figures had moved to 53.9 per cent, 31.5 per cent and 10.2 per cent respectively.

Although CVD is the main cause of death and disability, it can often be prevented by living a healthy lifestyle.

In this week’s Talking Health in 5, and in recognition of Heart Month, Cardiologist Dr Rohan Wilks shares five ways to keep your heart healthy.

Video recorded and edited by Marlon Reid