Taiwanese Give Tanks To Support Saint Lucia Agriculture

During a handover ceremony on Wednesday, ten farmers from the Latille Farmers Group received 450-gallon water tanks and drip lines from the Taiwan Technical Mission (TTM).

The handover occurred at the Saint Lucia Network of Rural Women Producers building in Anse Ger, Micoud.

According to a release on behalf of the Taiwanese Embassy, the donation aimed to help local farmers improve water management and increase agricultural productivity.

Taiwan’s Ambassador to Saint Lucia, Peter Chia-Yen Chen, andJeremiah Norbert, Micoud North’s Parliamentary Representative were in attendance.

Ambassador Chen Norbert for his dedication to improving farmers’ livelihoods and reaffirmed Taiwan’s commitment to supporting local agriculture.

He highlighted the importance of the water tanks and drip lines, recalling how earlier evaluations in Ti Riviere showcased the dedication of Saint Lucian farmers to their communities.

For his part, Norbert thanked the Taiwan Technical Mission and emphasised the impact of climate change on agriculture.

According to the Taiwanese Embassy release, he noted that unpredictable weather patterns have made it difficult forfarmers to plan and that the equipment provided would assist in addressing these challenges

“These tanks and drip lines will allow farmers to better collect and store water, which is crucial for dealing with irregular rainfall,” Norbert observed.

Project Coordinator Adeline Eudovic stressed that the tanks and drip lines would enhance the “Seven Crops Project,” a TTM initiative to improve fruit and vegetable production.

She mentioned that the equipment will support rainwater harvesting and help resolve irrigation issues faced by farmers.

President of the Latille Farmers Group, Virgil Burke, who was also present, expressed profound gratitude to the Taiwan Technical Mission for their ongoing support.

He emphasised the positive impact the resources would have on the farmers, saying, “This support strengthens our ability toreach our agricultural goals.”

The water tank donation formed part of Taiwan’s broader efforts to promote sustainable agriculture and food security in Saint Lucia.