Taiwanese Embassy, SALCC To Co-Host Entrepreneurship Showcase – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Taiwanese Embassy and Sir Arthur Lewis Community College (SALCC) are currently preparing to host a one-day Entrepreneurship Showcase on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at Derek Walcott Square.

The event will run from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. on that day, and promises to be an impactful and important milestone for youth entrepreneurship in Saint Lucia, and is sponsored by the Governments of Saint Lucia and Taiwan.

The implementing agencies are Sir Arthur Lewis Community College (SALCC) and the Taiwan Technical Mission (TTM).

The Entrepreneurship Showcase is an entrepreneurship showcase event under the Upskilling Academy Jennès Incubator for Start-Up Enterprises and Business Coaching.

– Advertisement –

The Entrepreneurship Showcase is an important part of the plan for the Prime Minister Hon. Philip J. Pierre’s Youth Economy as it puts a spotlight on youth entrepreneurial talent. Over 80 young people (and a few who are young at heart) will have an opportunity to showcase their business models and ideas.

The Entrepreneurship Showcase will culminate with an awards ceremony from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. to give out the following prizes:

1st Place Idea Generation

2nd Place Idea Generation

3rd Place Idea Generation

Taiwanese Ambassador’s Award for Innovation

Prime Minister’s Award for Best Booth

Since the Entrepreneurship Showcase is geared at entrepreneurial opportunity, participants will be allowed to sell their creations, in addition to having them on display.

The mixture of businesses includes those geared at catering/culinary services, farming and agro-processing, health and beauty, fashion, childcare services, education, information technology, alternative energy, furniture making, and upholstery.

The event will be attended by many Government Ministers, the Taiwanese Ambassador and his delegation, as well as other partners and stakeholders, some of whom will offer inspiring words to the participants and give feedback on the event.

SOURCE: Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan) in Saint Lucia

– Advertisement –