Taiwanese Ambassador, Education Minister Tour Dennery North Projects – St. Lucia Times

On December 14, His Excellency Peter Chia-Yen Chen, Taiwan’s Ambassador to Saint Lucia, alongside Hon. Shawn Edward, Minister for Education, Sustainable Development, Innovation, Science, Technology, and Vocational Training, embarked on a half-day tour through Dennery North.

This insightful journey unveiled the transformative impact of the Constituency Development Programme (CDP) and other projects under the Taiwan-Saint Lucia partnership on the lives of its residents.

The first stop was La Pelle En Petit, where the Ambassador Chen witnessed firsthand the elevated property values of residents, all attributed to the newly constructed roads.

This served as a tangible example of the “Taiwan Model” in action, underscoring our dedication to constructing “Roads to Prosperity” rather than leading to “Roads to Nowhere.”

The journey continued to Ti La Ressource, where a newly laid road connected the community to a cemetery.

This thoughtful development not only facilitated easier access for residents, but also fostered a sense of familial closeness, allowing them to honor their ancestors and departed loved ones.

At Aux Lyon, Minister Edward and Ambassador Chen were moved by the sight of residents wheeling home donated wheelchairs, a testament to the depth of Taiwan’s commitment. The “Taiwan Model” extends beyond infrastructure, reaching into the homes of the people and making a tangible difference in their daily lives.

The final destination, Austin Hill, symbolized hope for economic resurgence. With new roads in place, the community anticipates a revival in fruit production, boosting the local economy and addressing housing needs.

Throughout the visit, the underlying theme was clear – Taiwan- Saint Lucia partnership brings enhanced convenience to residents and fostering economic prosperity.

The “Taiwan Model” stands as a beacon of effective, community-centric development aligned with the National Development Policy of the Government of Saint Lucia. As we build roads, we are also building bridges to the hearts of the people.

SOURCE: Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan) in Saint Lucia

