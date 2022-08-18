Taiwan, The United States, And Saint Lucia To Co-Host Women’s Empowerment Initiative – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan) in Saint Lucia; the U.S. Embassy in Barbados, the Eastern Caribbean, and the OECS; and the Government of Saint Lucia will host a Global Cooperative and Training Framework (GCTF)-Affiliated event later this month.

After the COVID-19 pandemic, recognizing women and girls are not only the hardest hit by this health crisis, but they are also the backbone of recovery in their communities, a recovery strategy designed with a gendered lens is critical for ensuring a more inclusive and equal world.

This jointly developed event, which emphasizes women’s economic empowerment, is being held under the theme, “Pursuing Inclusive and Gender-Equal Recovery: Empowering Women in the Post-Pandemic Era.”

The event, which seeks to raise awareness and broaden support for women in Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC), is being held as Taiwan, the United States, Saint Lucia, and other LAC countries collaborate to provide youth and women with vocational skills training that can lead to them becoming more marketable and employable.

Hon. Philip J. Pierre, Prime Minister of Saint Lucia, will offer opening remarks, followed by a keynote speech delivered by Ms. Kerri Hannan, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs from U.S. Department of State, and Hon. Dr. Virginia Albert-Poyotte, Minister for the Public Service, Home Affairs, Labour and Gender Affairs of St. Lucia.

Speakers and panelists from countries across the region and beyond will join the event either in-person or virtually. They will share high-level policy recommendations and practical field experience.

The GCTF-seminar will be held on Friday, August 26, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:35 a.m. (GMT -4) at Harbor Club Hotel in Rodney Bay, Gros Islet, and a site visit following a GCTF workshop in the afternoon.

Anyone wishing to join the online webinar portion of the event (9:00-11:35 a.m. [GMT -4]) to engage with speakers and other participants can do so by registering at https://reurl.cc/7ppR69. The event will also be live-streamed online on our Facebook page “Taiwan in Saint Lucia” and on NTN. The public is encouraged to join us.

GCTF, the Global Cooperation and Training Framework, was established by Taiwan and the United States in 2015 as a platform to utilize Taiwan’s strengths and expertise to address global issues of mutual concern.

Over the past seven years, the GCTF has held 49 international workshops on topics such as public health, law enforcement cooperation, women’s empowerment, energy efficiency, e-commerce, cybersecurity, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HA/DR), and media literacy.

Over 4,500 government officials, experts, and civil society representatives from more than 100 countries have participated in these events. Japan became a full partner to this framework in 2019, and has joined Taiwan and the United States in cohosting all GCTF workshops held since then.

The event is also sponsored by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Republic of China (Taiwan), the American Institute in Taiwan, and the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association. Thus, it also demonstrates the shared value and interest of many countries, and serves as an appropriate platform to exchange ideas.

SOURCE: Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan) in Saint Lucia

