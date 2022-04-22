Taiwan Technical Mission Input Sales – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Taiwan Technical Mission (TTM) has accomplished the first phase of the “Enhance

the efficiency of the Production- Distribution Supply Chain in the Fruit and Vegetable Sector Project” very successfully and fruitful.

To strengthen the impact on the agricultural development of the country, the

project’s second phase assists farmers through not only the previous successful

activities such as the “Farmers Market” and the “input sales”, but also the capable

buildings regarding irrigation techniques, farming machinery operation, compost

making, HACCP certification, and agro-product processing.

In collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture, the Mission hosted two input

sales in March.

– Advertisement –

As the government expects to decrease the reliability of imported food and encourage local production, especially fruits and vegetables, TTM assists farmers by selling the farming materials at affordable prices.

These sales will be held quarterly for the following five years and will assist farmers in obtaining new and innovative farming materials from Taiwan.

The first sale was held on March 8th , 2022, at the Union Orchid Garden. Farmers were able to purchase various materials and tools for farming.

The second sale was held on March 31st at the Belle Vue in Soufriere, invited by Honourable Minister Emma Hippolyte.

TTM and the Ministries expect that, via the input sales, farmers would grow more

local fruits and vegetables easily and productively in Saint Lucia and reach the

goal “Eat Fresh, Saint Lucia’s Best” for the people.

Source: Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan)

– Advertisement –