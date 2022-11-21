Taiwan Provides Financial Support To Saint Lucia Relief Efforts – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The government of Taiwan on Monday provided financial support to three Saint Lucia initiatives providing relief to citizens.

The National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) received a cheque of $267,000 to assist with the relief efforts of the November 6th Trough.

The trough triggered devastating floods in the North of the Island.

Aside from the contribution to NEMO, the reinstated Distress Fund received $1 million from the Taiwanese.

And the Saint Lucia Social Development Fund received $2.67 million, which will go towards a stimulus programme throughout the country.

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre expressed his gratitude for the funding.

“We thank the Government and the People of Taiwan and will ensure that these funds are spent to bring relief to the people of Saint Lucia during these challenging global economic times,” Pierre wrote on his Facebook page.

Headline photo(Courtesy PM’s Facebook page) : Acting Director of NEMO, Ms. Maria Medard receives cheque from Taiwanese Ambassador Peter Chia-Yen Chen.

