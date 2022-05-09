Taiwan President Welcomes ‘Old Friend’ Dr. Robert Lewis – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen last week welcomed Saint Lucia’s new ambassador to her country, Dr. Robert Lewis, describing him as a frequent visitor and an old friend.

“You have visited our country a number of times and are an old friend of Taiwan,” the Taiwan President said on May 5 as she received Lewis’ credentials.

And she expressed confidence that Taiwan and Saint Lucia will continue to strengthen their partnership, working together to further the prosperity and welfare of their peoples.

President Tsai recalled visiting Saint Lucia in 2019.

She explained that she was deeply impressed by the results of bilateral cooperation between Taiwan and Saint Lucia.

“Over the past few years, Taiwan and Saint Lucia have worked together to combat the pandemic while continuing to deepen our cooperation in agriculture and education,” she noted.

In addition, the Taiwan President declared Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre’s appointment of Ambassador Lewis demonstrates how much he values and supports Taiwan.

She also thanked Pierre for speaking up to support Taiwan’s international participation during the United Nations General Assembly last year.

For his part, Ambassador Lewis Lewis, a former Saint Lucia Education Minister, said that he was extremely honoured to serve as Saint Lucian ambassador to Taiwan.

He said the two nations shared respect for such common values as the rule of law, democracy, freedom, equality, and peace.

And the former Castries South MP thanked Taiwan for assisting Saint Lucia over the past 20 years, especially in agriculture, education, public health, business, and corporate services.

Headline photo: Saint Lucia’s Ambassador Dr. Robert Lewis Presenting Credentials to President Tsai Ing-wen of Taiwan

