Taiwan Pledges US$100,000 Flood Relief Donation To Saint Lucia – St. Lucia Times News

Taiwan has pledged a US$100,000 donation to Saint Lucia to assist in its recovery from recent devastating floods, which wreaked havoc in the North of the Island.

Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the donation on Friday.

The country’s Central News Agency (CNA) quoted a Foreign Ministry statement saying the money would help Saint Lucia’s reconstruction efforts.

CNA also reported that Taiwan would give more help if needed.

Saint Lucia’s National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) has said that the disaster level after the recent floods has risen to two on a scale of four due to the extent of the damage in the North.

The National Emergency Operation Centre (NEOC) was coordinating the distribution of relief supplies to households and communities affected by the November 6 trough system.

Damage Analysis and Needs Assessment (DANA) teams have been deployed to affected communities to identify the needs of households and communities that require assistance.

Assessments will continue into the coming weeks.

