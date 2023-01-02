Taiwan Offers To Help China Deal With A Surge In COVID-19 Cases – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

On Sunday, Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen extended a hand of friendship to Beijing, promising to help if necessary as coronavirus cases rise in China following its rapid removal of pandemic restrictions.

In her usual New Year’s Day speech, Tsai stated, “As long as there is a need, we are willing to provide required assistance based on humanitarian concerns.”

She continued by expressing the hope that aid from Taiwan may “bring more people out of the pandemic and have a healthy and safe New Year.”

After abandoning its strict “zero-Covid” containment strategy last month, three years after the coronavirus first appeared in Wuhan City, China is now dealing with an unprecedented rise of Covid-19 cases.

A flood of primarily elderly patients has hit Chinese hospitals.

And crematoriums have been overloaded, while many pharmacies have run out of fever medications.

