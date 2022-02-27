Taiwan Launches Incubator Programme For Youth Entrepreneurs – St. Lucia Times News

Keeping to its promise of assisting Saint Lucia in building its human resource capacity, the Government of the Republic of China (Taiwan) has launched yet another innovative programme for the youth.

Hundreds of young Saint Lucians will benefit from the Taiwanese Gateways programme, which is structured to train women and youth start-up entrepreneurs. Through seminars and workshops, participants’ business skills will be enhanced, thereby equipping them to handle entrepreneurial projects effectively.

The practical component will allow entrepreneurs to launch and run a start-up business in an incubatory environment, which will include one-on-one business coaching skills and skills development to ensure business success.

The incubator programme, which will be launched on February 28, 2022, will also facilitate young entrepreneurs who have already started their businesses, through its “Business Coaching” module. This module seeks to provide start-ups with mentoring and coaching that will help them grow profitable businesses.

The programme is structured in three modules, namely (1) Introduction to the Entrepreneurial Process, (2) Business Development Strategy, and (3) Product Development for Business Growth.

Through the incubator programme, 300 Saint Lucians will receive three months of training. However, participants will receive two weeks of digital literacy immediately before the three-month period.

The most outstanding 150 participants who complete the incubator programme will receive professional coaching for their business operations. Ninety MSMEs owners will also receive professional consultancy services and a special award as they embark on the journey to improve their businesses.

This incubator programme is a component of the “Technical Assistance for Youth and Women’s Empowerment and Entrepreneurship and Financial Inclusion”, also known as the “Jennès Programme”.

The programme is a collaboration between the Governments of Taiwan and Saint Lucia, and will be coordinated by the Ministry of Youth Economy, Ministry of Commerce, Taiwan Embassy, Taiwan Technical Mission and Sir Arthur Lewis Community College (SALCC).

For this Jennès Programme, 360 participants have already been selected and the first cohort of 127 are now undertaking training in four areas: (1) Health Aide, (2) Early Childhood Development, (3) Digital and Creative Entrepreneurship, and (4) Hospitality.

The courses will be delivered in three cohorts in three-month periods and will be administered by SALCC.

These fully-funded occupational skills training programmes aim to empower Saint Lucian youth and women by increasing participants’ skills and marketability.

In total, 750 participants will benefit from the entire Jennès programme.

For more information about the programme and how to apply, go to upskilling.salcc.edu.lc

Source: Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan)