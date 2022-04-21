Taiwan investigates local TV network after it aired false reports of Chinese invasion

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Taipei, Taiwan (CNN)The Taiwanese government is investigating a local TV news station after it aired alarming false reports of a Chinese invasion against the self-ruled island.

During a Wednesday morning newscast on the government-affiliated Chinese Television System (CTS), part of the public Taiwan Broadcasting System, the network ran several fictional news tickers about China firing missiles toward the capital Taipei.

“New Taipei City has been hit by missiles from the communist military; Taipei port has exploded, facilities and ships have been damaged,” one of the news tickers read. “It is suspected that enemy agents have arsonized and planted explosives at Banqiao train station.”

The headquarters of Chinese Television System (CTS) in Taipei.

Another ticker said, “The Chinese communists have stepped up their preparations for a war, and (Taiwan’s) President has issued an emergency order.”

The erroneous reports come as Taipei expresses concerns over China’s potential military moves against the island following Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine . Communist-ruled China says Taiwan — a democratic island of 23 million people — is an inalienable part of its territory, despite never having ruled it.

