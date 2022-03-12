Taiwan Honours Outgoing Saint Lucia Ambassador – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Saint Lucia’s outgoing Ambassador to Taiwan, Edwin Laurent, has been awarded Taiwan’s Order of Brilliant Star with Grand Cordon.

Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu, standing in for President Tsai Ing-wen, presented the award at a ceremony on Monday.

The Order of Brilliant Star is a civilian order recognising outstanding contributions to Taiwan’s development.

In 1941 Taiwan instituted the honour received by domestic and foreign nationals.

In an interview with Taiwan’s Central News Agency (CNA), the outgoing Saint Lucia Ambassador said that he will continue to support peace and security for Taiwan and promote good bilateral relations as a private citizen.

Laurent said an essential aspect of his work in Taipei has been promoting people-to-people ties between Saint Lucia and Taiwan through participation in events such as trade and cultural shows.

CNA quoted him as saying that he sees Taiwan as a freedom-loving country in which the people are committed to the principle of democracy, respect for human rights, and all freedoms.

And Laurent said the country will always hold a special place in his heart.

Headline photo: Taiwan’s Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (right) confers the Order of Brilliant Star with Grand Cordon on Saint Lucian Ambassador Edwin Laurent in a ceremony on March 7. Photo courtesy of Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

