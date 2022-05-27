Taiwan Group Donates US$ 30,000 Towards Castries South East Constituency Bus – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Equity, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister and Member of Parliament for Castries South-East Hon. Joachim Henry, is reporting progress in the delivery of yet another promise to the people of his constituency.

On May 25, 2022 the District Representative joined officials of the Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan) in Saint Lucia, who handed over a cheque of US$30,000.00 that is be used as a down payment towards the purchase of a coaster bus.

“We are grateful to the Ambassador, His Excellency Peter Chai-Yen for making it possible for us to fulfil this dream. For me, it is vital that I keep my word and campaign promises and this occasion today brings me one step closer towards doing that,” noted representative Henry.

Funded through the ‘Taiwan Saint Lucia Friendship Program,’ the coaster bus will be used for the benefit of communities within the district, to transport less fortunate individuals, the youth, seniors and community interest groups operating within the wider Castries South-East constituency.

Day to day operational oversight of the vehicle will fall to the Castries South-East Constituency Council.

Ambassador His Excellency Peter Chai-Yen expressed his delight in being able to personally hand over the cheque.

He emphasized his government’s commitment towards elevating the living standards of people and said he looked forward with great eagerness to the occasion of actually being able to present the bus to the people of Castries South-East.

