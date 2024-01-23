Taiwan Funds House Repairs, Sports Development – St. Lucia Times

The Government of the Republic of China (Taiwan) has again demonstrated the spirit of solidarity and shared commitment to improving the lives of Saint Lucians by funding two projects, namely the “Provision of Housing Repairs to the Less Fortunate” and “Sports Development”.

According to H.E. Peter Chia-Yen Chen, Taiwan’s Ambassador to Saint Lucia, the first project is specifically designed to assist those in need by providing essential building materials and technical support for refurbishing their homes.

In 2021, the Taiwan government facilitated a soft commercial loan to finance the National Housing Assistance Programme, Ambassador Chen noted.

However, with the increasing impacts of climate change in Saint Lucia, the demand has risen.

The Taiwan Government, therefore, addresses this urgency and necessity immediately, and renders assistance to the people in need.

With the youth population remaining a priority of the Government of Saint Lucia’s overall development policy, Minister Wu’s commitment also extended to supporting the Saint Lucian Government in establishing a dedicated fitness facility for national athletes through the “Sports Development Project, Ambassador Chen added.

Such a facility can lead to enhancing athletes’ training regimes, with the end goal being improved performance on the international stage.

“These initiatives go beyond mere financial contributions; they signify a shared vision between Taiwan and Saint Lucia,” Ambassador Chen emphasized. “We take pride in aligning our efforts with the policies of the Government of Saint Lucia, demonstrating the spirit of the ‘Taiwan Model’ for cooperation and assistance. May the benefits of these projects resonate in the lives of Saint Lucians for years to come.”

In accepting the grant funding for the respective projects from Ambassador Chen on behalf of the Government of Saint Lucia, Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Economy Development and the Youth Economy & Minister for Justice and National Security, expressed the Government of Saint Lucia’s gratitude for Taiwan’s steadfast support.

The Prime Minister added that affordable housing continues to be a challenge for many vulnerable Saint Lucians.

“Saint Lucia has a serious dearth of housing, particularly for the less-fortunate,” said Hon. Pierre. “I’m constantly being told that for the lower income people, there is need to improve their housing stock.”

SOURCE: Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan) in Saint Lucia