Taiwan Donates 65” Interactive Screen To Babonneau Primary School – St. Lucia Times News

The Babonneau Primary School is the latest recipient of a 65” interactive screen as the Government of the Republic of China (Taiwan) continues to promote ICT in Saint Lucian schools.

On Wednesday, June 22, 2022, Taiwan’s Ambassador to Saint Lucia, H.E. Peter Chia-yen Chen, officially handed over the 65” interactive screen to Tessa Bartlette, Principal of Babonneau Primary School.

The interactive screen will assist students and teachers at the school in adapting to the new teaching environment that sees a heavy reliance on ICT programmes.

In his remarks at the handover ceremony at Babonneau Primary School, Ambassador Chen stated that while people’s talents will vary, they should nevertheless have an equal opportunity to develop their talents.

The donation, he added, was made under Taiwan’s ICT in Education Project, which aims to create an enhanced and ICT-enabled environment for students.

“I would like to express my appreciation to Hon. Shawn Edward, Minister for Education, and all the efforts from the colleagues from the Ministry of Education, and also from the Taiwan

Technical Mission, led by Head of Mission, Daniel Lee, and our Project Manager, JoAnna

Huang, for their efforts to put all this together.”

During the ceremony, a teacher engaged some of the students in a multiple choice quiz using the interactive screen and their cellphones. The aim was to see not only who got the answers correctly, but also who did so the fastest.

“I’m particularly glad to see the demonstration and to know the teachers and students are already putting this device to good use,” Ambassador Chen commented. “I believe this technological tool will make that more interesting and more attractive.”

Ambassador Chen stated that Taiwan and Saint Lucia will continue to collaborate to expedite the establishment of a more inclusive and technology-driven education environment that offers every student better access and preparation.

Michael Gaspard, who stood in for Hon. Virginia Albert-Poyotte, MP for Babonneau, at the

handover ceremony, thanked the Government of Taiwan for its continued support to Saint Lucia.

Gaspard also encouraged the students to take advantage of the opportunities now at their

fingertips through technology.

“I urge you to continue to make use of the technology that’s available,” Gaspard told the

students. “We are very glad that the government and people of Taiwan are going all out to assist the children of Saint Lucia with a gift like this. So we have to make the best of it.”

Also present at Wednesday’s handover ceremony were Richard Maxwell, IT Manager,

Innovation Division, Ministry of Education; and Dr. Claudia Louis, Chief Planning Officer,

Corporate Planning Division, Ministry of Education.

As part of its commitment to promoting ICT in Saint Lucia, Taiwan has pledged to donate 32 65” interactive screens to 11 primary schools and 12 secondary schools.

Source: Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan)

