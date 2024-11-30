World News
Syria war live: Rebels take control of Aleppo, igniting new phase of war
30 November 2024
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
blinking-dotLive updatesLive updates,
- Rebels with the group Hay’et Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) have seized control of large parts of Aleppo, Syria’s largest city, after a surprise offensive this week.
- The renewed fighting in Aleppo marks a new phase in Syria’s long-running civil war, which began in 2011 during the Arab Spring protests.
Related News
29 November 2024
Israeli forces kill 42 across Gaza, accused of truce violations in Lebanon
22 November 2024
Israel pounds eastern and southern Lebanon as truce talks continue
21 November 2024
US Senate votes down effort to withhold weapons to Israel amid Gaza war
06 November 2024