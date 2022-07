– Advertisement –

Swimmer Jayhan Odlum-Smith is a member of the team representing Saint Lucia at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.

He was scheduled to compete in the Men’s 50m Butterfly this morning, Friday 29, July, 2022, but unfortunately has tested positive for COVID-19 and so is unable to compete today.

We await further developments.

Mrs. Joyce Huxley,

Chef de Mission, Birmingham 2022

