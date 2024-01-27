‘Sweet Victory!’ – Pierre Hails West Indies Historic Win – St. Lucia Times

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre took to Facebook to hail the West Indies Cricket Team after their ‘remarkable’ victory in Australia after 27 years.

Pierre declared that West Indians worldwide were celebrating.

Fast bowler Shamar Joseph, dubbed the wounded warrior, bounced back after retiring hurt on Saturday while batting to devastate Australia.

Joseph, who took seven wickets for 68 runs, helped to deliver an eight-run upset on the fourth day of the second test in Brisbane.

Prime Minister Pierre lauded the feat.

“What an amazing display of sportsmanship, topped off with the well-deserved Man of the Match and Man of the Series titles,” Pierre wrote regarding the 24-year-old Guyanese.

He described the West Indies win as a ‘sweet victory’ and ‘truly inspiring’.

“Congratulations to the West Indies Cricket team,” Pierre stated.

Guyana’s President, Dr. Irfaan Ali, also joined in the congratulations.

“What a stunning performance from Shamar Joseph with the ball! Despite his injury, he picked up 7 for 68 to lead the West Indies to victory against the world’s number-one test team,” Ali wrote on Facebook.

Former West Indies captains Daren Sammy and Brian Lara were also among those who lauded the team’s performance.

Australia needed 156 runs, and the West Indies required eight wickets when play resumed on Sunday.

The two-match series ended as a 1-1 draw, with Australia retaining the Frank Worrell Trophy.

However, Shamar Joseph told reporters it felt as though the West Indies had won the series.

Photo: Shamar Joseph celebrates (From President Ali’s Facebook page)