Sweet Majesty strikes at 29-1 in Allan E ‘Billy’ Williams Memorial Loop Jamaica

SWEET MAJESTY upset rivals at odds of 29-1 in Saturday’s Allan E ‘Billy’ Williams Memorial at seven furlongs, overhauling 9-5 favourite BILLY WHIZZ in the stretch run at seven furlongs.

Ridden by Paul Francis, SWEET MAJESTY stayed on strongly to hold off 99-1 longshot MARQUESAS and POSITIVE ID finishing third along the rail, to win by a length and a half in 1:27.2.

BILLY WHIZZ, who tried to make all, weakened in the stretch run.

Reyan Lewis rode two winners on the nine-race card, GENERAL CHIEF and SHADOWFAX, moving to six winners in the jockeys’ standings, three behind leader Tevin Foster, after starting the afternoon tied second with Ramon Nepare.

Claiming-rider Nepare moved to five wins after WRIGHT IN FLIGHT stayed on to beat slow-starting SIMBA THE LION by a head at a mile.

Sunday racing makes way for the 30th annual general meeting of the Thoroughbred Owners and Breeders Association (TOBA) of Jamaica at which executives of the inactive Jamaica Racehorse Association will seek a merger instead of calling an election of its members.

