SVG Security Forces On High Alert After Five People Die In Gun Violence – St. Lucia Times

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) security forces are on high alert after five people died in a hail of gunfire Wednesday night in the capital, Kingstown.

A thirteen-year-old student was among those who died, and one individual was receiving treatment in the hospital.

On Thursday, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Acting Prime Minister Montgomery Daniel told reporters while he could not reveal details, law enforcement, put on high alert, would be robust, engaged, and proactive in handling the deadly gun violence.

Daniel disclosed that among the five people who died in Wednesday evening’s unprecedented violent crime surge were individuals who survived previous attempts on their lives.

And he warned against amplifying baseless rumours, especially on social media, and generating unfounded hysteria.

“We are still gathering all of the facts,” the Acting Prime Minister told reporters, adding that the police investigation was still in its early phase.

“In the coming days, we will uncover the reasons and the persons behind these barbaric acts and we will follow the facts wherever they lead,” Daniel stated.

Police Commissioner Colin John also spoke at Thursday’s news conference.

John asserted that the country is generally safe.

He said that based on police intelligence, less than one hundred individuals commit the majority of such crimes in a population of about 110,000.

“That’s a small group of persons, and also based on our intel, these shootings – the majority of them, they are as a result of something that would have happened since 2014 where some drug transaction went wrong and then persons who are friends, they came forth, and then it continued up to today,” the Police Commissioner told reporters.

Headline photo: Four of the five people killed in Wednesday night’s gun violence.

