SVG: La Soufriere Volcano Alert Level Lowered To Green – St. Lucia Times News

Effective Wednesday, the Volcanic Alert level at La Soufriere volcano in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) has changed from yellow to green.

A green alert means that seismic and fumarolic (steam vent) activity is at or below the historical level, and no other unusual activity is observable.

The country’s National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) announced the change in alert level in a press release.

It said the SVG government decided to lower the volcano alert on the advice of Scientists from the Seismic Research Centre, University of the West Indies.

According to NEMO, activity at the La Soufrière volcano is now considered to be at levels similar to background activity recorded before the 2020-2021 eruption.

The organisation explained that the overall trend of decreasing seismicity continued during the last month.

It noted that no change in gas composition has been observed since measurements were taken in late January, indicating that the plume chemistry has returned to its pre-eruption chemistry.

“There has been no significant change in deformation signal since May 2021,” NEMO disclosed.

The alert level was previously lowered from orange to yellow on September 15, 2021, and since then, activities have decreased considerably or ceased.

However, the La Soufriere trail remains closed due to the uneven and dangerous terrain.

In addition, NEMO has reminded the public of the potential threat for lahars (floodwaters mixed with ash, other volcanic materials, mud, debris, and rocks) after rainfall and the danger to persons living and moving across river valleys closer to the volcano.

On April 8, 2021, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves ordered the evacuation of thousands of people from the volcano red zone due to an imminent explosive eruption.

The following day evacuations of the orange zone started as the volcano entered a phase of active explosive eruptions.

Saint Lucia was among Caribbean Islands, providing shelter to evacuees who opted to leave their country.

