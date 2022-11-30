SVG hosts a workshop on the Design of Bankable Power Purchase Agreements

Black Immigrant Daily News

St. Vincent and the Grenadines hosted a workshop on the Design of Bankable Power Purchase Agreements in Caribbean Small Islands Developing States

Regional and International stakeholders in the Energy sector took part in the round table workshop, which was led by the International Renewable Energy Agency along with stakeholders from the Finance Sector.

Program Director of the Sustainable Energy Unit at the OECS Judith Ephraim-Schmidt, delivered remarks at the opening ceremony.

She said the on-going energy situation reminds Small Island Developing States of the urgent need to accelerate the transition towards increased energy security, independence and resilience.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/ENERGY-SECURITY.mp3

Mrs. Schmidt also spoke of the importance of introducing modern legislation that caters to the evolving needs of the Energy Sector.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/ENERGY-LEGISLATION.mp3

The Workshop was held on Monday at Beachcombers Hotel Conference Room.

NewsAmericasNow.com