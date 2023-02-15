SVG being represented at ‘Empower Women! Empower LAC!’ Forum in Taiwan

Black Immigrant Daily News

St. Vincent and the Grenadines is being represented at the “Empower Women! Empower LAC!” forum which opened in Taipei on Wednesday.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Keisal Peters is attending the forum, which is part of a project from Taiwan’s international development agency aimed at empowering women in Latin America and the Caribbean in the post COVID-19 era.

President of the Republic of China, Taiwan, Tsai Ing-wen attended the opening ceremony alongside a number of foreign guests.In her address, President Tsai shared Taiwan’s efforts towards realizing true gender equality.

She says forty percent of Taiwanese lawmakers are women, and 37 percent of Taiwan’s small and medium-sized enterprises are run by women.

President Tsai expressed her hope for international cooperation to promote women’s economic empowerment and contribute to global post-pandemic economic recovery and revitalization.

Paraguay President Mario Abdo Benitez also attended the forum, and expressed gratitude for Taiwan’s support in empowering women, highlighting a program proposed by Taiwan that helps women acquire skills and improve their family’s economic life.

The “Empower Women! Empower LAC! Forum” was held today to share the achievement of the “Assisting the Economic Empowerment of Women in Latin America and the Caribbean in the Post COVID-19 Era” Project and exchange opinions and ideas related to empowering women.

