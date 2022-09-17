Sustainable Apiculture Farmers Field School Ends – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

by Anicia Antoine

The Veterinary and Livestock Services Division in collaboration with the Global Environment Fund South-East Coast Project has culminated the first ever Sustainable Apiculture Farmer Field School.

During the six-week program, 22 apiculturists received theoretical and practical training on best practices in honey bee production, as well as opportunities for ongoing mentoring as they work to create productive, efficient, and successful apiaries.

Recognizing the importance of the contribution of the graduates to the sector, National Project coordinator of the South-East Coast Project, John Calixte stated that this latest action seeks to increase local production to meet the demands of the market, ultimately reducing our food import bill.

He said the training is in line with the project’s goal of providing sustainable livelihoods in the south east.

Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries, Food Security and Rural Development, Hon. Alfred Propsere, said the ministry’s mandate is to promote agriculture and improve food security.

He emphasized that honey and its related products make an invaluable contribution to the sector’s overall goal, and that youth participation in the sector is critical to its success.

Minister Prospere added that opportunities for improved capacity in the agriculture sector remain at the forefront of the agriculture ministry’s efforts to maintain and enhance apiculture in Saint Lucia.

SOURCE: Ministry of Agriculture

