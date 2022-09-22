Suspected Suicide And Attempted Suicide In Micoud – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

One man died by suspected suicide, and a woman was in hospital after an attempted suicide in Micoud on Wednesday.

Police identified the deceased as Simius Paul, who was in his thirties.

They said he was found hanging at his home in Desruisseaux, Micoud, at approximately 10:00 pm.

In another incident earlier the same day, a woman in her twenties reportedly consumed a toxic liquid at her Anse Ger, Micoud, residence at about 11:00 am and was rushed to St Jude Hospital.

– Advertisement –

There are no further details at present.

Just recently, Clinical Counselor Alison Joseph-Edward disclosed that from 2017 to 2020, Saint Lucia recorded at least 43 suicides.

She noted that of the 43 suicides, only three involved women.

Joseph-Edward was part of a National Television Network (NTN) panel discussion on the theme: ‘Suicide Prevention – Creating Hope Through Action.’

The participants underscored the need for people with mental health issues to get help.

However, they acknowledged that personal, community, and societal stigma, represent a challenge.

Nevertheless, the panelists encouraged people who need help for themselves or their loved ones to access the national helpline by dialling #203 from a landline or mobile telephone.

The call is free, and the helpline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The service provides confidential support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress.

Headline photo: Simius Paul

– Advertisement –