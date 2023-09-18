Suspected Drowning Victim Had Big Dreams – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

Suspected drowning victim Cornnie Baptiste had big dreams and should have started a job this week to earn cash to further his education.

The disclosure came from his older sister, Lorna Baptiste.

Lorna told St. Lucia Times that her 18-year-old brother graduated from the Anse Ger Secondary School this year.

He died on Sunday in Anse Ger, Micoud.

– Advertisement –

His sister recalled that their mother and other relatives had tried to persuade Cornnie not to go to Canelles Beach that day.

But according to reports, he went to collect whelks or ‘bwigo’ and encountered difficulty.

“I heard that when he was trying to get out of the water, he got knocked down by a wave,” Lorna said.

Cornnie fell and is said to have injured himself.

“One of the friends came to try to help him, but then he kept saying he felt weak. He doesn’t have the strength. So the friend went to try and get help,” Lorna said she learned.

However, when the friend returned, Cornnie had disappeared.

Lorna said she would miss everything about her brother.

She recalled that the deceased was the family’s mobile telephone technician, fixing devices that had developed issues.

Lorna described her brother as having been quiet and funny.

The Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) said at about 5:20 pm, Micoud Fire Station personnel responded to a suspected drowning report at Canelles.

On arrival, the responders learned that an individual in distress was submerged in the water.

“With the assistance of local divers, the body of the young man was recovered and subsequently transported to the St. Jude Hospital,” SLFS spokeswoman Stacy Joseph said.

A medical practitioner at the hospital pronounced him dead.

Joseph said the fire department wished to thank Anse Ger community members, who risked their lives to assist in the emergency mission.

“We are truly grateful for your valiant efforts and your spirit of community,” the SLFS Communications Officer stated.

– Advertisement –