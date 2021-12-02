Suspected Chinese hackers breach more US defense and tech firms

The content originally appeared on: CNN

The apparent espionage activity, which the National Security Agency helped investigate when it emerged in recent months, is more extensive than previously known and has seen the hackers steal passwords from targeted organizations with a goal of intercepting sensitive communications.

Globally, at least 13 organizations total in sectors such as defense, health care, energy and transportation are now confirmed to have been breached, cybersecurity firm Palo Alto Networks will warn in a report to be published Thursday.

Palo Alto Networks identified about 600 cases in the US of systems running a type of vulnerable software that the hackers have exploited. That includes installations at 23 universities, 14 state or local governments and 10 health care organizations, the researchers said.

