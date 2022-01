– Advertisement –

Police say a man is currently in custody in connection with a homicide at Jacmel on December 31, 2021.

Investigators say the deceased, a seventy-year-old woman they identified as Decasex Florance Augustin, had marks of violence about her body when they found her unresponsive.

According to officials, they arrested a male suspect on Saturday.

There are no further details at present.

