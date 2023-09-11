Suspect In Custody After Micoud Homicide – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

The Royal Saint Lucia Police Force is investigating a homicide that occurred in Micoud on Friday, September 8, 2023.

About 4:30 pm on Friday 8 September 2023, a male individual walked into the Micoud Police Station, armed with a cutlass, and he spoke to the Officers present.

This individual was subsequently arrested and taken into custody on suspicion of Murder by the Police Officers, who also confiscated the cutlass wielded by him.

The Police Officers proceeded in the direction of a bus shelter that is in the vicinity of the Micoud Police Station, where they discovered the motionless body of a male individual, lying in a supine position.

The Officers observed lacerations to the neck of the victim who was unresponsive. Emergency Medical Technicians from the Saint Lucia Fire Service also attended to the victim, but he was later pronounced dead on the scene by a medical practitioner.

The victim has been identified as forty-eight (48) year old Vern Joseph of Dugard, Micoud.

The organization also appeals to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information that can assist with the investigation to contact the Micoud Police station at 4563670 or provide an anonymous tip about this, or any other crime to us, at the number 555.

The Royal Saint Lucia Police Force urges the public to exercise caution when dealing with mentally ill persons and to report any signs of distress or violence to the relevant authorities.

SOURCE: Royal Saint Lucia Police Force. Headline photo: Vern Joseph – Deceased.

