Suspect In Custody After Fatal Vieux Fort Chopping – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Police have one suspect in custody after a fatal chopping incident at Augier, Vieux Fort, on Wednesday.

Law enforcement officials have identified the deceased as Leroy Roberts.

According to reports, Roberts, known in his community as ‘Indigga,’ sustained chop wounds around 11:15 am.

A male family member said he was unaware of the circumstances surrounding the incident and disclosed that the deceased was the father of four children.

– Advertisement –

Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) spokeswoman Annia Mitchel said officers from the Vieux Fort fire station responded to a physical assault report at Augier, Vieux Fort, at 11:24 am.

Mitchel disclosed that the responders found that a man who appeared to be in his thirties had sustained ‘traumatic injuries.’

She said the emergency personnel began emergency care, which continued to St Jude Hospital, where they handed the patient over to medical staff.

There are no further details at present.

Headline photo: Stock image

– Advertisement –