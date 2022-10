– Advertisement –

One man is in police custody after a stabbing incident in Castries near Dilly’s supermarket at about 10.00 am on Saturday.

Another man was in critical condition after sustaining a stab wound to the chest during an altercation with the suspect.

An ambulance transported the injured man to the OKEU Hospital.

There are no further details at present.

Headline photo from social media

