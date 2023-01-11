Suspect, 23, killed in police shootout had 6 convictions

Black Immigrant Daily News

The criminal records tracing of the man killed in a police shootout in San Fernando on Friday night showed that he had six convictions between 2017 and 2021 in the Central Division.

Imrith Ramesar, 23, of Derrick Road in Chase Village in Chaguanas was charged with having a gun and ammunition and appeared in the Chaguanas Magistrates’ Court in 2021.

Divisional commander (Southern), Snr Supt Richard Smith, told Newsday that Ramesar was also charged and convicted for having marijuana in 2019 and 2017.

In 2017, Ramesar was also charged with resisting arrest and using obscene language.

He was killed in the shootout on Friday night at the Cross Crossing overpass. The police detained two accomplices, 20 and 32, from Couva. A fourth suspect is on the run.

The shooting stemmed from the abduction of a female assistant manager and robbery at Massy Superstore in Gulf View, La Romaine, earlier in the night.

The police said she was driving her car on the Solomon Hochoy Highway on her way home and an SUV with flashing lights forced her to pull aside and stop.

Initially assuming they were police, she pulled on the shoulder in Gasparillo, and three gunmen ordered her to sit in the back of her car.

They forced her to return to the supermarket and open the building. After emptying a vault, they left her alone in the store and escaped in her car.

The police were alerted, and they intercepted the car. A shootout ensued and Ramesar was hit. He was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital, where he died.

The police recovered several items like cash, a bulletproof vest with the word “police,” the victim’s purse, and other items.

The two accomplices ran away, but the police later captured them.

Charges were yet to be laid up to Tuesday afternoon.

Investigations are ongoing.

